Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WESG LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2020 / 15:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.3253 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3138544 CODE: WESG LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WESG LN Sequence No.: 75924 EQS News ID: 1094451 End of Announcement EQS News Service

