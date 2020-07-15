Versameb Raises CHF 6 Million and Strengthens Team to Advance its VERSagile Technology Platform Towards Clinical Trials

BASEL, Switzerland, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versameb AG, a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics, announced today the closing of a CHF 6 million seed financing round. Versameb further strengthens its team by the appointment of Dr. Klaas P. Zuideveld as Chief Development Officer effective May 1 to advance its lead molecule into clinical development. Versameb is engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation RNA-based drugs using its proprietary VERSagile technology platform.

Management team joined by Chief Development Officer (CDO)

Versameb appointed Dr. Klaas P. Zuideveld as CDO. Most recently, Dr. Zuideveld held the position of Vice President Pharmaceutical partnerships at Caris Life Sciences, where he was responsible for the company's first companion diagnostic partnership and precision medicine led clinical trials. Prior to that, Dr. Zuideveld held leadership positions in drug development and consulted for Pharsight (acquired by Certara), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Mosaic Biomedicals (acquired by Northern Biologics) and Therachon (acquired by Pfizer). He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Leiden, The Netherlands. "Klaas brings a rare combination of scientific excellence and strong operational expertise to this role. With his extensive experience in developing therapeutics from early discovery stages through clinical trials, he will oversee Versameb's preclinical and clinical development as the company advances towards planning and executing clinical development programs," commented Prof. Dr. Friedrich Metzger, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Versameb.

The VERSagile platform - Programming mRNA sequences for improved therapeutic efficacy

Versameb developed a unique proprietary molecular algorithm that has the potential to make mRNA therapies more effective. Molecular engineering mRNA sequences with the VERSagile technology platform generates molecules optimized for improved protein secretion and allows for modulation of different therapeutic targets. Versameb currently develops molecules targeting regulation of immune response or regeneration in the fields of dermatology, oncology and myology. The platform has been validated for these therapeutic targets and preclinical proof of principle has been established with its lead asset in animal models. The proceeds of the latest financing round will be used to progress its lead asset towards clinic by the end of 2021 and advance additional applications in therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need, creating an attractive and balanced portfolio.

Dr. Reinhard Ambros, the company's Chairman of the Board and former Head of the Novartis Venture fund, stated: "Versameb has reached important milestones in developing a highly transformative, well differentiated technology platform. I am very pleased to see that the company is attracting excellent talent to perform on our strategic and operational goals and that it is enjoying strong support from its investors."

About Versameb AG

Versameb AG is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Basel, Switzerland managed by an experienced scientific and business team.

The company's focus is the development of novel RNA-based therapeutics. Versameb's proprietary VERSagile technology platform enables efficient development of functional mRNA molecules in multiple disease areas with high unmet medical need including dermatology, oncology and myology.

For more information, please visit www.versameb.com.

Contact for Media Enquiries

Prof. Dr. Friedrich Metzger

Chief Executive Officer

Versameb AG

Hochbergerstrasse 60C

CH-4058 Basel

+41-61-638-23-62

+41-79-293-13-05

friedrich.metzger@versameb.com