Signant Health Webinar Showcases the Remote Technology Available Today to Power Tomorrow's Clinical Trials

Learn how sponsors and CROs use technology to help them develop new treatments that change lives (without changing the way patients live)

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health today announced it will host a webinar on July 22 at 10 a.m. ET, titled "Remote Technology to Help You Change Lives (Not How People Live)". Attendees can RSVP for the virtual event here.

The webinar will discuss how technology providers have been a vital partner to sponsors and CROs who have demonstrated a need for remote and rapid-deployment solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will showcase the ideal world of clinical research technology - and what is realistic today - from planning through closeout, while focusing on specific remote capabilities, including:

Virtual visits and clinician assessments

eConsent and re-consent

Global eCOA

Ongoing patient engagement

Direct-to-patient medication supply

Sensors and wearables for data capture

Site-patient video meetings and messaging

Courier support

Data quality analytics

The virtual panel will feature Signant Health's VP of Product Strategy and Innovation, Bill Byrom, PhD, and Chief Commercial Officer, Ian Jennings. It will be moderated by VP of Marketing, Kris Sarajian.

The webinar will also serve as a reintroduction to the new Signant Health and will share how the company has brought teams and technology together to improve the patient experience in clinical trials while ensuring reliable data capture and quality operations.

"Our customers are working as fast as they can to bring life changing medicines to patients around the world," said Jennings. "Whether they need immediate support to implement COVID-19 vaccine and treatment trials at unprecedented speeds or they require remote capabilities to ensure study continuity and data integrity, it is the responsibility of all providers - including Signant Health - to move past the way things used to be done. This experience has been a catalyst to bring companies together with the common goal of reimagining and acting on how patient data is captured, managed, and analyzed. We're listening to customers every day and we are excited to share what we've learned, and how technology can help sponsors and CROs change lives - without changing the way patients live. Because what's good for your patients is good for your trial."

For more information or to register for the webinar, click here. Attendance is complementary.

About Signant Health

Signant Health provides technology to help its customers change lives (not how people live). For more than 20 years, more than 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes, including all of Top 20 pharma, have trusted Signant's patient solutions, clinical supplies platform, and endpoint quality services to capture reliable data, run efficient trials, and uncover meaningful insights. Signant supports patients and sites worldwide by integrating its TrialMax eCOA, eConsent, and patient engagement solutions onto a single device, alongside rapid-deploy IRT and enterprise-wide SmartSupplies drug supply forecasting and inventory management systems - all supported by a dedicated team of scientists, clinicians, and data experts for rater training, quality assurance, and blinded data analytics. Signant Health, a Genstar portfolio company, was created by the merger of industry pioneers CRF Health and Bracket Global in 2018. Transform your clinical trials at signanthealth.com.

