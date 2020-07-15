The volume of solar electricity generated and proportion of self-consumption at the Lake Maiwald floating plant have both surpassed expectations. Gravel company Ossola has been able to reduce its electricity bill 10% as a result.From pv magazine Germany. Floating PV systems are still relatively new in Germany and the largest, a 750 kW facility, was installed a year ago by gas company Erdgas Südwest and gravel plant operator Armin Ossola on Lake Maiwald, in Renchen, southern Germany. A year on, the results have been better than predicted. The 2,300 solar modules on the lake produced 860 MWh of ...

