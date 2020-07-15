Maru Group Canada Inc.: Maru Expands Advanced Analytics Capabilities with Flexible Discrete Choice Questioning Tool on Proprietary Platform Maru/HUB

TORONTO, July 15, 2020, Maru's global proprietary ecosystem.



Designed to capture behavioral insights at speed, Maru's Discrete Choice tool works seamlessly with the Group's integrated survey technology, including System 1 tools, empowering users to capture a holistic understanding of consumer response.

Ged Parton, CEO at Maru Group, explains, "Our research at Maru operates at the intersection of behavior and emotion. It's why we've prioritized the development of both System 1 and System 2 tools as part of the expansion of our Maru/HUB technology ecosystem."

"Our Discrete Choice tool combines an engaging user interface and advanced analytical output. Unlike other trade-off question designs, Maru's Discrete Choice tool gives users the opportunity to create a choice-based exercise at speed, as well as uncovering enhanced insights predictive of behavior. By combining these results with attitudinal and emotional data, researchers are able to uncover a more holistic understanding of consumer response."

Designed to work seamlessly across stimuli, from simple product messaging to complex pricing structures, the tool has been developed alongside Maru's other advanced analytical capabilities, including Maximum Difference Scaling (MaxDiff) and in direct response to closing the consumer Say-Do gap.

Todd Trautz, Chief Innovation and Solutions Officer at Maru/Matchbox, comments, "The Say-Do gap has distorted research for years. Consumers don't intentionally mean to mislead us but by using traditional approaches and likert scales, we're forcing respondents to post-rationalize their decisions. This doesn't reflect the way, as humans, we make decisions - and is why we're developing advanced analytical approaches and trade-off research designs as part of our platform so, as researchers, we can better replicate the human decision-making process and capture a more holistic, accurate understanding of consumer response. Engaging with respondents in the same way they make decisions is the only way to close the Say-Do gap."

Available on Maru/HUB , Maru's Discrete Choice tool benefits from the platform's market-leading range of capabilities and technologies and can be directly applied to any research project. The tool is the latest in a range of new technologies from Maru in recent months, including the launch of the Group's AI-powered Topic Modelling tool.

Parton continues, "Maru was conceived with technology at its heart. It's why we place such importance on expanding our capabilities and developing new technologies that enable users to generate better insights at speed. We have momentum in our development, including the enhancement of our machine-learning capabilities, and we're excited to share this latest stage in our platform expansion."

To learn more about Maru/HUB and register for an account visit http://www.maruhub.com/

Contact:?

Liana Vickery

Liana.vickery@marumatchbox.com

Note to Editors:

About Maru Group

Maru is a technology-led insights provider.

We deliver expert analysis and the latest innovations in insight services through our proprietorial technology platform, Maru/HUB.??

We have a fully flexible service model;?delivering an experience to suit our clients'?requirements whether these be full serve, assisted serve or self-service; or a combination.?

We have 3?separate, yet integrated,?operating?divisions.?

Maru/Matchbox?is our?insights advisory business, delivering?end-to-end behavioral research projects using the latest innovations in insight generation.?

Maru/Blue?is our industry-accredited sample and data services company,?prioritizing?known respondents to guarantee quality data.?

Maru/HUB?is our unique?technology platform that underpins everything that we do.?

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is?an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions.?Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years.

The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.