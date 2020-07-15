COVID-19 to Keep Medical Face Shield Demand Afloat, Projects Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' report on the medical face shield market infers that the market shall surge at a whopping 11% CAGR throughout 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the medical face shield market from its niche pedestal to the mainstream sector. Even before the pandemic, medical face shields have proven instrumental in providing first-line protection against other deadly epidemics such as Ebola, Flu, SARS and Zika.

As the pandemic paralyzes the entire world, the production of medical face shields is only anticipated to take-off on a high growth trajectory. With no signs of any drug or vaccine on the horizon, the pandemic is here to stay for a significant time period. Consequently, wearing face masks shall become the new normal, thus accelerating production of medical face shields.

"As people increasingly reconcile themselves with the fact that COVID-19 is here to stay, sales of face shields are witnessing heightened demand, pushing manufacturers to expand their production capacities," infers an FMI analyst.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11864

Key Takeaways from FMI's Medical Face Shield Market Report

Anti-fog medical shields shall witness higher demand compared to other shield types

Polycarbonate-based medical face shields will acquire maximum traction

Disposable medical face shields to outperform reusable ones, attributed to heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission

Online stores shall record maximum sales of medical face shields in the future

Asia-Pacific shall be the most rapidly growing medical face shields market

Medical Face Shield Market- Key Trends

Educational institutions are emerging as the forerunners of the medical face shield market, especially during the pandemic crisis

Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) developed a novel designing technique for manufacturing face shields in March 2020

( ) developed a novel designing technique for manufacturing face shields in Budmen Industries, a prominent technology player, redirected its 3D-printing operations towards manufacturing medical face shields

Disposable face shields are highly preferred by medical practitioners to avoid coming into contact with COVID-19

20% of Businesses are Already on COVID-19 Recovery Path. When are you Starting Yours? Let FMI's consultants help you: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/353033

Medical Face Shield Market- Region-wise Analysis:

East Asia and the United States shall be the fastest growing markets, attributed to surging COVID-19 cases

and shall be the fastest growing markets, attributed to surging COVID-19 cases Amongst both regions, East Asia exhibits more promising growth prospects. Prevalence of other respiratory anomalies is a key driver for growth

exhibits more promising growth prospects. Prevalence of other respiratory anomalies is a key driver for growth India , Brazil and Australia to open up possible growth opportunities due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure

Medical Face Shield Market- Competitive Insights

The global medical face shield market comprises of the following dominant players: Inovus Medical, MSA Safety, Paulson Manufacturing and Honeywell International Inc. Together the abovementioned market players constitute nearly 2/5th of the market revenue share.

The abovementioned players have successfully established robust distribution networks across regional markets, enhancing their customer base. Growing concern for front line workers concerning their constant exposure to airborne pathogens is making them vulnerable to contracting infectious diseases. To prevent this, medical practitioners are investing in face shields, increasing their demand and spurring market players to accelerate production.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11864

Medical Face Shield Market Taxonomy:

Material

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol

Acetate

Propionate

Type

Anti-fog

Anti-glare

Others

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Request the Coronavirus Impact Analysis across Industries and Markets@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-11864

More Insights on FMI's Medical Face Shield Market Report

Future Market Insights brings the coming of age research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2015 to 2030. The global medical face shield market is segmented for covering every aspect of the market and present market intelligence approach in entirety to the reader. The study provides noteworthy insights on medical face shield market on basis of material (polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate glycol, acetate, and propionate) and type (anti-fog, anti-glare and others), usage (disposable and reusable), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies) across seven major regions.

Explore Extensive Insights on FMI's Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Landscape

Respiratory Pathogen Testing Kits Market: FMI's respiratory pathogen testing kits market elucidates on the potential revenue prospects across four major segments, spread over seven prominent geographies for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade.

Medical Ventilators Market: The medical ventilators market is anticipated to register two-fold growth throughout the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, according to FMI's seminal study on the subject.

Medical Masks Market: Explore how the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically augmented the demand for medical masks across surgical settings in FMI's report on the medical masks market from 2019 to 2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

COVID-19 Impact Assessment Tracker: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19impactanalysis

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-face-shield-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/medical-face-shield-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg