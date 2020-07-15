Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.07.2020 | 16:40
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Final Results and Analysts Call

Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of Final Results and Analysts Call

PR Newswire

London, July 15

15 July 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Final Results and Analysts Call

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, will announce its Final Results for the year ending 31 March 2020 on 16 July 2020.

The Company's Portfolio Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 10.00 a.m. on 16 July 2020. For access to the call please register at: results@augmentum.vc.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager
Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
+44 (0)7802 362 088 / nigel@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt
Liz Yong / Luke Simpson
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
N+1 Singer
Harry Gooden / James Moat
+44 (0)20 7496 3000

About Augmentum Fintech plc:

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.