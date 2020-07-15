Anzeige
Alkame Holdings, Inc. Retains Marcum, LLP as New Corporate Auditor
15.07.2020
Alkame Holdings, Inc. Retains Marcum, LLP as New Corporate Auditor

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company today announced that it has retained the services of Marcum, LLP, a leading independent public accounting and advisory services firm in the United States, as its new corporate auditor, effective immediately.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, liquid hemp products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as select international locations.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

CONTACT:

Tony Schor
Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597358/Alkame-Holdings-IncRetains-Marcum-LLP-as-New-Corporate-Auditor

