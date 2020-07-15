Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jul-2020 / 15:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2020) of GBP41.06m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/07/2020) of GBP25.03m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/07/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 120.03p 20,850,000. including unaudited current period 00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 119.25p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 122.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.06% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 110.55p 14,500,000. 00 ZDP share price 104.00p Premium to NAV (5.92)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 14/07/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 75988 EQS News ID: 1094643 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2020 10:44 ET (14:44 GMT)