Supply-R enables enhanced responsiveness and reliability of the supply chain

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, is launching Supply-R, a solution designed to meet companies' new challenges relating to supplier network reliability and ensuring business continuity in all circumstances.

Organizations learned multiple lessons during the first half of 2020 on the resilience of global supply chains and their ability to face disruptions. There is an urgent need from many companies to reassess their supply chain risk, based on factual data from the field, to make sure that all elements are properly addressed, assessed and visible.

Bruno Ferreyra, Executive Vice-President at Bureau Veritas, commented:

"Economic globalization means supply chains include more suppliers and intermediaries than before, and they are scattered around the globe. This makes each step, process and stakeholder in the manufacturing chain harder to track. Our goal is to support businesses, mapping out their supply chains to give them complete control over production.

Our international presence in 140 countries, our expertise in supply chain audits and inspections and our seal of trust and impartiality developed over almost 200 years make Bureau Veritas a powerful ally for companies to improve the resilience of their supply chain."

Supply-R is a unique solution that brings together a customized risk assessment of supply chain, based on field data collected from independent on-site verification of critical suppliers.

All information is collected and consolidated using a digital platform, enabling full visibility, at the level of granularity required to support better business decisions and minimize the risk of shortage.

The solution is flexible and agile, enabling it to efficiently meet the specific needs of different clients and business sectors. It offers a customizable modular structure that addresses critical elements for a resilient supply chain, such as business continuity, technical capabilities, HSE, data integrity information security and logistic inventory practices.

Supply-R addresses all industry and services sectors, to help companies to protect business continuity and better manage risks associated with their portfolios of suppliers spread across different geographies.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005675/en/

Contacts:

Analyst/Investor contacts

Laurent Brunelle

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09

laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com

Florent Chaix

+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80

florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com

Media contacts

Véronique Gielec

+33 (0)1 55 24 76 01

veronique.gielec@bureauveritas.com

DGM Conseil

+33 (0)1 40 70 11 89

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr