Warren Averett Technology Group Recognized as a Top 100 Bob Scott's VAR Star for 3rd Consecutive Year

MONTGOMERY, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Warren Averett Technology Group has been selected as a member of the Bob Scott's Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Stars for 2020. This is a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software. For the 3rd year in a row Warren Everett Technology Group has received this recognition. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms that are chosen represent a wide range of different size companies that publish accounting software.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

Warren Averett Technology Group's mission is to provide innovative information technology consulting services of exceptional value and superior quality to those they serve. They do this by supplying a broad range of solutions to clients such as proven business and accounting software, professional network design and support, and comprehensive technology consulting services The company has always been committed to providing the highest level of service to ensure a trusted partnership with their valued clients for years to come. They are led by a well-trained and experienced team of technology professionals that can help any business realize the value of technology in driving growth while at the same time streamlining costs and improving performance. The professionals at the company install and support proven solutions to streamline business and accounting functions, such as HR, payroll, and enterprise resource planning. Warren Averett Technology Group proudly serves clients in many different industries and creates individualized plans to meet each client's unique software needs.

"We're honored to receive recognition as a Bob Scott's Top 100 Value-Added Resellers for 2020 and even more honored to receive it for the third year in a row," said Emily Jones, Director of Operations for Warren Averett Technology Group. "We are looking forward to continued growth in our enterprise resources planning (ERP) services and software solutions by continuing to offer and support solutions that help our clients grow and manage their businesses."

Those at Warren Averett Technology Group feel this award is important because of the recognition Bob Scott gets from the national mid-market financial software community. Scott has been informing and entertaining this specific community via his email newsletters for over 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter which became part of the ERP Global Insights website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during that same time and his newsletters continue to focus on that market. Bob Scott's Insights and the Progressive Accountant are published by a company called PMG360 (www.pmg360.com). They are a leading online media company that provides business-to-business marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific web sites, email newsletters, webinars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing, and direct marketing databases. Their services are highly beneficial to nonprofit, healthcare, and other accounting professionals.

CPA firm Warren Averett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeastern region. With over 800 employees and 300 CPAs Firm-wide. Warren Averett offers depth and experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, construction, real estate, aerospace and defense, life sciences and technology, nonprofit and public sector. They offer services that span beyond audit and tax to include wealth management, staffing and recruiting, technology consulting, financial outsourcing, retirement plan administration, and investments. Warren Averett's 15 office locations include Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Cullman, Anniston and Foley, Alabama; Panama City, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and affiliate offices in Houston, Texas and the Cayman Islands.

