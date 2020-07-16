Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc Announces Start of ATLAS AI Project for ImgAssist

CPRIT (Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas) Sponsored Study at Leading Cancer Centers in Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSXV:PINK) today announced the initiation of its ATLAS AI project that will collect images of breast tumors to both train and test their ImgAssist AI technology which is currently under development. This technology is designed to utilize a machine learning model to help surgeons identify, in real-time, if cancer is still present when performing breast-conserving surgery ("lumpectomy"). Perimeter will install OTIS high-resolution imaging devices at their partner sites, and patient recruitment will begin immediately with the expectation of enrolling up to 400 patients. This study was made possible, in part, by a $7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas ("CPRIT"), a leading state body funding cancer research.

The first phase of the project will focus on data collected from leading pathology labs in Texas: MD Anderson, Baylor College of Medicine and UT Health San Antonio. Specially installed OTIS devices will collect image data of breast tissue samples from approximately 400 patients to refine ImgAssist AI- the proprietary software model using machine learning, which is adept at interpreting imaging data when labeled effectively. A multi-site pivotal study will be conducted during the second phase to test the new technology- Perimeter's OTIS platform with ImgAssist AI, against the current standard of care and assess the impact on the re-operation rate for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery. The company has recently engaged with Dr. Charles Mangum of North Texas Pathology Associates and has hired two clinical field specialists also located in Texas to bring additional expertise to the project.

Dr. Savitri Krishnamurthy, Director for Clinical Trials Research and Development, Department of Pathology at MD Anderson and principal investigator of the data collection study recently affirmed: "The new era of tissue imaging using optical imaging platforms such as the OTIS is expected to bring revolutionary changes to breast surgery and breast pathology practice in the future."

Once commercialized, ImgAssist will be integrated into Perimeter's OTIS technology, to provide real-time information during breast cancer surgery. The platform's ability to deliver ultra-high resolution and sub-surface image volumes across the surface of the removed tissue provides surgeons additional information to assess if they have achieved the successful removal of the entire tumor. Should a surgeon identify what they believe to be cancerous cells at the surface of the tissue, they can immediately remove additional tissue from the patient with the goal of reducing the likelihood that the patient will require additional surgeries.

This study initiation follows a busy period for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI who went public on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 6th. The Toronto- and Dallas-based company has gone public during the same year that it plans to enter the commercial stage for its proprietary, FDA-cleared OCT imaging platform, which is alone in its ability to provide real-time, microscopic-scale imaging information during surgery.

PMI's stock ticker symbol, PINK, is an allusion to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the Canadian Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society, driving home the company's dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists and pathologists use Perimeter's imaging technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

About Perimeter Perimeter is a Toronto-based company with U.S. Headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. Perimeter's OTIS platform is a point-of-care imaging system that provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high-resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter's OTIS platform is cleared by FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review.

