

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street with investors turning cautious ahead of the release of a raft of economic data from China later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 50.88 points or 0.22 percent to 22,894.62, after touching a low of 22,848.83 earlier. Japanese shares hit a one-month high on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is adding 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is advancing more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Sony and Canon are rising almost 2 percent each, while Panasonic is adding 0.5 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent.



In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are losing more than 2 percent each.



In the oil sector, Inpex is rising 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Citizen Watch is rising more than 5 percent and J Front Retailing is gaining almost 5 percent. Mazda Motor, Furukawa Electric, Nippon Steel, Nippon Sheet Glass and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are higher by more than 4 percent each.



Conversely, Z Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, Chughai Pharmaceutical is lower by 4 percent and Astellas Pharma is declining more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday as upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped traders shrug off news of a record single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Adding to the positive sentiment, financial giant Goldman Sachs reported much stronger than expected second-quarter results. Traders also reacted positively to a report from the Federal Reserve showing U.S. industrial production spiked by even more than anticipated in the month of June.



The Dow advanced 227.51 points or 0.9 percent to 26,870.10, the Nasdaq rose 61.92 points or 0.6 percent to 10,550.49 and the S&P 500 climbed 29.04 points or 0.9 percent to 3,226.56.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index soared by 2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both surged up by 1.8 percent.



Crude oil futures ended notably higher on Wednesday after official data showed a marked decline in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended July 10. WTI crude oil for August delivery jumped $0.91 or about 2.3 percent to $41.20 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 6.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

