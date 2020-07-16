

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product surged a seasonally adjusted 11.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - beating expectations for a gain of 9.6 percent following the 9.8 percent decline in the previous three months.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 3.2 percent - again topping forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent after tumbling 6.8 percent in the three months prior.



The bureau also said that industrial production gained 4.8 percent on year in June, beating forecasts for 4.7 percent and up from 4.4 percent in May.



Retail sales fell 1.8 percent on year, shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent after slipping 2.8 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was down an annual 3.1 percent, beating forecasts for a fall of 3.3 percent after sinking 6.3 percent a month earlier.



House prices in China were up 4.9 percent on year in June, unchanged from the previous month.



