Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Announces NeuroPharm Inc. Commences PTSD Clinical Trial Initiative With Leading European Research Institute

DENVER, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE:0NF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 14, 2020, its prospective acquisition target NeuroPharm Inc. ("NeuroPharm"), a developer of natural health, psychedelic based treatments for PTSD and other serious mental health disorders in veterans and frontline workers, has entered into a collaborative relationship with Leiden University Medical Center of The Netherlands ("LUMC") for the initiation of clinical trials. The project, "NeuroPharm Veteran PTSD Research Project (NVPRP)," is preparing an IRB-ready protocol to be used for a LUMC based clinical trial for the specific treatment of PTSD in veterans. ARQ National Psychotrauma Centre will also play a significant role in the execution of this trial.

LUMC is the hospital affiliated with Leiden University located in Leiden, Netherlands. Leiden University, founded in 1575, is one of Europe's leading international research universities. NeuroPharm selected LUMC due to its established position as a world-recognized leader in the research and study of psilocybin (a psychedelic chemical naturally found in certain varietals of mushrooms). In previous work, Leiden University researchers have found that micro doses of psilocybin can stimulate brain function without harming reasoning abilities. The NVPRP will couple NeuroPharm's scientific, academic, and clinical trial expertise with LUMC's leading edge psilocybin research and development.

Leading the Leiden work on NeuroPharm's behalf is Professor H.G.J.M. (Eric) Vermetten MD, Ph.D. Colonel, an internationally recognized leader in the treatment of PTSD and other mental disorders. Dr. Vermetten, an active Colonel of the Dutch military, serves as professor Medical-Biological and Psychiatric Aspects of Psychotrauma, LUMC/University of Leiden. Dr. Vermetten is psychiatrist at the MGGZ in Utrecht (Military Mental Health care) and has served as a researcher in conjunction with Stanford University, Yale University and Emory University.

The protocols being developed with Dr. Vermetten are to be employed for veteran-based clinical trials for the treatment of PTSD with psilocybin assisted psychotherapy. The inceptive LUMC trial will serve as the basis for a series of follow-on trials conducted in Canada and the United States.

"Despite several evidence-based treatment options for Veterans suffering with PTSD, we know that many still do not respond. It is important to continue the search for safe and effective treatments to help those that are suffering after sacrificing so much for nations," Dr Vermetten stated.

"Psilocybin assisted psychotherapy has the potential to be a game changer in the treatment of PTSD in Veterans and it seems natural that a Dutch/Canadian collaboration will lead the way," Dr. Rekesh Jetly added, COO of NeuroPharm.

The Company's prospective acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of NeuroPharm (the "Acquisition") is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, completion of satisfactory due diligence and regulatory approval. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine's experienced cross functional team dynamic has the capabilities to oversee all areas of drug development including synthesis, drug delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and marketing. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is at the forefront of the efficient development of psychedelic derived medicines and therapeutic solutions. Our trailblazing portfolio of companies is focused on providing innovative and effective treatment options that can help millions of people live healthier lives.

NeuroPharm Inc. is a Canadian-based healthcare company developing a unique set of pharmaceutical and natural health products addressing mental wellness in vulnerable populations. It is committed to bringing to market adaptive plant-based therapies for use as an adjunct to clinical therapy to treat traumatic disorders specifically observed in veterans and first responders. NeuroPharm was founded by a dedicated group of former military personnel motivated to seek alternative treatments addressing these traumatic disorders experienced by many veterans following active service. The management team is proud to include contributions and advisory from esteemed scientific, academic, clinical and product development specialists.

