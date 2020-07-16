Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia establishes US commercial operations and leadership team

Idorsia inaugurates its US commercial operations, located in Radnor, PA, United States

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc. to be led by 20-year biopharmaceutical veteran Patricia Torr

Allschwil, Switzerland - July 16, 2020

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced its strategic expansion in the United States by establishing commercial operations. Located in Radnor, PA - a Philadelphia suburb known for its strong healthcare and pharmaceutical environment - Idorsia Pharmaceuticals US Inc. has been established to further develop and embed Idorsia's budding global commercial organization and realize the value of its innovations by ensuring patients can benefit from the company's pioneering therapies. Idorsia US will be led by Patricia "Patty" Torr, President and General Manager, who joined Idorsia in March 2020.

Simon Jose, Chief Commercial Officer, commented:

"Idorsia is a start-up like no other! Established just three years ago, a founding team of 650 employees started out with a rich experience of working together and a pipeline of early-stage assets. Today, the company employs over 800 professionals and the pipeline has made incredible progress. Most recently we have released outstanding results of two pivotal studies of an investigational therapy for insomnia, and we expect a steady flow of results from other late-stage assets over the next few years. We are therefore ramping up our activities in the US and creating our commercial operations to prepare for the launch of our first product."

Simon Jose, continued:

With Patty, we have the perfect seasoned leader to build our US business from the ground up. With over 20-years in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries Patty brings the ideal blend of experience, determination, and executional excellence that we need to grow Idorsia to its full commercial potential in the US. The breadth of our pipeline requires multiple skills and strategic vision from a commercial perspective. Patty's building a talented team ready to disrupt under-served markets and build new markets, using our high-quality scientific and medical evidence to engage effectively with experts, physicians and payors."

Patricia Torr, President and General Manager of Idorsia US, commented:

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to build the commercial footprint that will bring Idorsia's robust pipeline of products from its world-class R&D engine to the United States market - changing the lives of many patients in need. The US healthcare system is complex and constantly evolving. The need to bring innovative medicines to fill unmet needs for patients is as important as ever. Idorsia is committed to building our US operations to bring creative solutions to the market based on our science and data. We have formed a talented and diverse leadership team to commercialize and realize the potential of our deep and broad pipeline. Each of the team members have exceptional experience of the pharma world, in their respective functional areas, as well as a strong entrepreneurial mindset. This combination will be critical to our success as we move a step closer to commercializing our first product in the US."

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, commented:

"This is a very exciting time for Idorsia. Just three years after creation we are entering a new phase, as we move closer to our ambition of developing into a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company, bringing our products from the bench to the bedside. For our new US team, they are starting-up with all the excitement that goes with creating something from scratch, but with the security of excellent data with our lead compound and a broad pipeline of compounds that each have the potential to significantly change the treatment options in their target disease. I am very proud that such experienced and talented people have decided to join Idorsia."

About Patricia Torr

Patricia (Patty) Torr brings over 20 years of broad leadership experience and industry-leading results in pharmaceutical and biotech marketing and sales to Idorsia. She served as CSL Behring's Vice President, Global Commercial Strategy for Thrombosis and Hemostasis; Shire Pharmaceuticals' Executive Vice President Head of US Hematology; Johnson and Johnson's Vice President US Sales and Marketing of the Cardiovascular and Institutional Business and other senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca. Working across all stages of the product lifecycle from preclinical to launch to patent expiration and across therapeutic categories, she has forged a reputation for bringing successful products to market: while leading sales and marketing efforts for first-in-class Xa inhibitor Xarelto at J&J, Patty launched six indications in 18 months and achieved over $2 billion in sales. Ms. Torr earned a B.S. in Public Health Education from East Carolina University and an MBA in Marketing from St. Joseph's University.

About the leadership team in the US

Since joining Idorsia in March 2020, Patty has already secured most positions for her leadership team at Idorsia US:

Scotty Bowman, Vice President, Head of US Market Access

William Gileza, Vice President, Head of US Finance and Infrastructures

Frances F. Lillo, Senior Director, Head of US Human Resources

Michael Moye, Vice President, Head of US Marketing

Eric Siegel, Vice President, Head of US Compliance

Paul Varki, Vice President, US General Counsel, Head of Legal

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered in Switzerland - a biotech-hub of Europe - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery and development of small molecules, to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team, a fully-functional research center, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to bringing R&D efforts to business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 800 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

With its US Commercial Operations based in the Philadelphia region, Idorsia is committed to meet the changing needs of healthcare professionals, patients and their families. The core of what we do is to bring creative solutions to the market based on our science and data.

