Webinar to be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:30pm Eastern Time

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering, clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announces it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss and SENS-401 as a potential treatment option on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:30pm Eastern Time.

The call will feature a presentation by KOL Michael Hoffer, MD, FACS, University of Miami, who will discuss the disease characteristics and unmet medical need with regards to Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL). Dr. Hoffer will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

Sensorion's management team will also give an update on their pipeline candidate SENS-401, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for treatment of SSNHL. SENS-401 is a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist and calcineurin inhibitor.

You can register for the webinar here.

Michael Hoffer, MD, FACS is a Professor of Otolaryngology and Neurological Surgery at the University of Miami. Dr. Hoffer assumed these roles after an over twenty-year military career in which he studied mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) and noise induced hearing loss on active duty service members. Dr. Hoffer is a clinician-scientist who performs both basic and clinical research along with his Otology/Neurotology clinical practice. Dr. Hoffer's lab focuses on traumatic damage to the inner ear and brain. He is authored over sixty papers and several textbooks and has a particular expertise in noise induced hearing loss, dizziness and balance disorders as well as neurosensory consequences after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Dr. Hoffer graduated from UCSD Medical School, was a resident at the University of Pennsylvania, and did a Neurotology Fellowship at the Ear Research Foundation. He has an active clinical practice in Otology/Neurotology and is very active in the University of Miami's cochlear implant and hearing restoration services.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses. In the second half of 2019, Sensorion launched two preclinical gene therapy programs aiming at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. The Company is uniquely placed, through its platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics, to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

