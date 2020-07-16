Affinitus Appoints US CEO

SITTINGBOURNE, England, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinitus, the market leading provider of fresh produce business solutions, has appointed Andy Makeham as CEO of US Operations. Andy will be responsible for expansion in North America and global partner development.

Paul Hardy, Founder and CEO of Affinitus commented "Andy's experience in software business development, particularly in the fresh produce marketplace will be invaluable to us. We have seen significant growth in the last year, and with recent acquisitions we have broadened our footprint, so Andy's appointment is timely and will strengthen our management team".

Andy was formerly CEO of LINKFRESH, and responsible for global expansion leading up to recent sale of the business to Aptean. Prior to that Andy was the founder and CEO of K3 Business Technology Group plc a business he took from startup to $100m revenues, before 'retiring'.

Andy commented "I am delighted to be joining Paul and the team at Affinitus; they have a wonderful cloud based state-of-the-art solution addressing the rapidly growing markets that include Fresh Produce, Food Service and Food. Paul is very modest about their achievements when they have been steadily and quietly winning deals, making acquisitions and growing market share in all sectors. The key for international growth is developing an effective partner channel, so that my first task. We have a great product, great customers and a strong customer care ethos. This business can do so much more!".

Affinitus is a software development company focusing on the fresh produce, food and food service industries and has a number of related products:

FRESHWARE - for fresh produce companies addressing of growing, importing and marketing, importing containers, loading lorries and shipping consignments through to wholesalers within the major markets across the country, supporting full traceability.

AGRILOGIK - a farming solution to complement FRESHWARE addressing crop management, cost accounting, through to BRC audit and technical document audit.

CHEFSERVE - a food service solution helping catering supply businesses increase profitability through efficient, accurate margin reporting, ensuring that short shelf life food products are not wasted.

FOODLOGIK - a software solution for the food, bakery, and dairy industries. The solution will help increase sales, productivity and profitability.

VANLOGIK - Route planning, optimization, proof of delivery, fleet management and van sales.

