EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2020

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2020

PR Newswire

London, July 15

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 4.1
2SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.6
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.4
4SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 3.4
5Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.2
6AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.1
7VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.1
8Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.0
9Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.9
10Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.7
11INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.7
13NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.6
14Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.5
15ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.4
16Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.4
17OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.4
18BayerHealth CareGermany 2.4
19PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.3
20Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.3
21Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.2
22Taiwan SemiconductorInformation TechnologyTaiwan 2.2
23China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.2
24Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.2
25AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.1
26Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.0
27TotalEnergyFrance 2.0
28Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 1.8
29East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 1.8
30CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.8
31CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.8
32TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.7
33ENIEnergyItaly 1.7
34BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 1.6
35CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.3
36Tokyo Broadcasting SystemCommunication ServicesJapan 0.4
37Telefonica RightsCommunication ServicesSpain 0.1
Total equity investments86.1
Cash and other net assets13.9
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK29.5
Japan19.3
Asia Pacific ex Japan16.6
United Kingdom13.2
Americas5.0
Other2.5
Cash and other net assets13.9
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care22.8
Communication Services15.3
Information Technology11.0
Financials10.9
Consumer Discretionary5.7
Industrials5.6
Consumer Staples5.5
Energy5.3
Materials2.1
Real Estate1.8
Cash and other net assets13.9
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 June 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,599,000.

16 July 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

