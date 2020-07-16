CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Signs Exclusive European Fulfillment and Production Agreement

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA)(the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive fulfillment and production agreement with Nutracosmetic GmbH ("Nutracosmetic") of Bernau, Germany.

CanaFarma has entered into an exclusive agreement with Nutracosmetic of Bernau, Germany, to provide fulfillment and production services. CanaFarma will leverage Nutracosmetic's operations to facilitate both Business to Business and Business to Consumer channels across the European Union, Asia and South America. As CanaFarma embarks on the development and marketing of its line extensions for the YOOFORIC brand of functional chewing gums, European consumers will become a point of major focus.

Nutracosmetic GmbH will be responsible for all YOOFORIC product deliveries to Northern Europe and Asia, and its two subsidiaries will handle the following additional geographical regions:

Brandics GmbH, based in Lohmar, Germany, will be responsible for Germany, Austria and Switzerland and CanaFarma's distribution relationship with Amazon, and Nutracosmetic Srl, based in Verona, Italy, will handle deliveries to Southern Europe and South America.

Nutracosmetic and its subsidiaries are a high-end professional cosmetics manufacturer and operate a sophisticated global distribution system from their 15,000 sq ft of facilities. CanaFarma will be the sole hemp-related client for Nutracosmetic, and Nutracosmetic represents the ideal partner for CanaFarma to build out its global distribution network.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "This is another substantial step forward for CanaFarma, as we continue to execute on our overall strategic plan to deliver products to our customers on a global basis. We are very pleased to be working with Nutracosmetic."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding its potential future growth, events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, world events and impacts of the COVID-19 virus; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law..

