WALLIX: WALLIX IS SUPPORTING THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ENGELBERT STRAUSS IN GERMANY

In line with the goals of the "Ambition 2021" strategic plan, WALLIX is strengthening its position in the DACH market through initiatives aimed at bolstering its commercial channel. As such, it is supporting the digital transformation of ENGELBERT STRAUSS Group, the leading European manufacturer of work clothing and equipment.



Paris, July 16, 2020 - WALLIX (Euronext - ALLIX), a European software company providing cybersecurity solutions and privileged access management (PAM) expertise, today announces the roll-out of its offers on the DACH market, along with the delivery of WALLIX Bastion to ENGELBERT STRAUSS, the leading European manufacturer of work clothing and equipment.



WALLIX TO ASSIST ENGELBERT STRAUSS WITH INFORMATION SYSTEM SECURITY

In this regard, WALLIX is happy to announce that ENGELBERT STRAUSS Group recently chose WALLIX Bastion to protect its IT infrastructure. Currently deployed across part of the group (future potential of 10 locations and 1,200 people in Europe), WALLIX's PAM solution won over the German group, which is currently digitizing a growing portion of its business, due to its efficiency, user-friendliness and total cost of ownership (TCO) among the most economical on the market. Thanks to its seamless user experience, WALLIX has positioned itself as one of the world leaders in Privileged Access Management services for companies.

"WALLIX Bastion simplifies the work of our teams and makes it more efficient. We are cutting down on administrative tasks in order to focus on value-added operations," explained Benedikt Hild, WALLIX PAM system administrator at ENGELBERT STRAUSS. "With WALLIX Bastion, we have more time to ensure our IT infrastructure is highly protected."



PROVEN ATTRACTIVENESS OF WALLIX SOLUTIONS ON EUROPE'S LARGEST MARKET

Estimated to be worth $158 million in 2020[1], the DACH and Eastern market is the largest in Europe and remains an area that WALLIX seeks to conquer. As part of its "Ambition 2021" strategic plan, the Group strengthened its footprint in this market by expanding its office in Germany (15 employees, 9 more than in 2019). These investments are now paying off, as shown by the resounding success of the 2020 WALLIX Momentum annual convention in Germany: the 11 keynotes attracted more than 800 people, thus fueling business activity in this market.

WALLIX can also count on its network, which currently consists of 11 leading partners (resellers and integrators) such as Infinigate, to support the roll-out of its offers through indirect sales in the DACH market.

The growing success seen in Germany is in line with WALLIX's stated objective to become a leading cybersecurity software developer on the global market and to cover around 80% of this market by 2021.



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is the European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory changes and the cybersecurity threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's solutions help users defend against cyber-attacks, theft and data leaks linked to stolen credentials and abused privileges. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. Listed on the Euronext under ALLIX and distributed by a network of more than 170 resellers and trained and accredited integrators, WALLIX accompanies more than 1000 companies in securing their digital future.

More information: www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

[1] Source: Gartner Forecast Snapshot: Privileged Access Management, Worldwide (March 2017)

