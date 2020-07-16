

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue UK labor market statistics. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.2 percent in three months to May from 3.9 percent in three months to April.



Ahead of the data, the pound weakened against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 134.24 against the yen, 1.1871 against the franc, 0.9083 against the euro and 1.2551 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de