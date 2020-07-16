

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L) reported that its fourth quarter Group net fees decreased by 34% on a headline and like-for-like basis from prior year, with markets greatly impacted by the Covid pandemic. Overall, May/June fees were sequentially stable. The Group stated that while current activity levels have improved, no signs yet of positive fee momentum.



Full-year operating profit before exceptional items is anticipated to be between approximately 130 million pounds to 135 million pounds. Cost base reduced by 21% from pre-Covid levels, partially helped by certain temporary cost savings.



