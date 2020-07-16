Anzeige
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Stuttgart
16.07.20
08:15 Uhr
1,435 Euro
-0,065
-4,33 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2020 | 09:05
132 Leser
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2020

SSH Communications Security's Financial Statement Release January 1 - June 30, 2020, will be published on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 09.00 EET.

A conference call for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day. The financial statement will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish.

The presentation material (in English) will be available on the SSH Communications Security's website (www.ssh.com) after the conference call.

Time: July 21, 2020, at 10.00-11.00 EET


Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Monday, July 20 at 14.00 by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants during the afternoon of July 20.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO



About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares.

