Global sales almost doubled in June versus May, in the context of the coronavirus crisis

Electrification of the PC and LCV range at high pace: 13 1 new models launched since beginning of 2019 and one innovative mobility solution with Citroën Ami

The Group is among the best performing OEMs and is compliant with 2020 European CO 2 objectives, year to date

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

"Our teams are on a recovery mode in this critical period, fully committed to spur profitable sales, driven by highly qualitative and competitive models. In parallel, our monthly CO2 committee ensures that we respect our ethical commitment towards European CO2 targets. We also continue to put our ability to serve client expectations with multi energy products and very innovative new offers as Citroën Ami. Acting this way, we more than ever feed our ambition to provide clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions to our customers." says Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Groupe PSA Managing Board.

The electrified strategy in motion

Groupe PSA is launching a 100% electric innovative mobility object, Citroën Ami 100% ëlectric, and has put to the market 131 new electrified models. All new models now come with either an all-electric or a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the Group is on the trajectory to be compliant with European 2020 CO2 target from Day 1.

This global strategy is in line with the Group's roadmap to offer a 100% electrified2 range from 2025, of which 50% will be electrified by the end of 2021.

The Group strategy remains driven by B2C and B2B customers' expectations and aims to offer a competitive line-up, with easy and state-of-the-art services for day-to-day life.

Europe: on the road to recovery while committed to 2020 European CO2 standards

The Group's sales recovered strongly in June (sales doubled and deliveries up 71% versus May) in a European market down by 39% in the first half of 2020, in particular in Southern Europe where the Group has a strong position, impacting negatively the market mix. The Group's performance was also affected by the transition of the Opel/Vauxhall portfolio to future-proof models with improved CO2 emissions.

The Group remains focused on CO2 performance and confirms its forecast to meet European standards by the end 2020. The electrified offensive across the brands shows first results, since the Group market share grew by 10pts on this market in the first five months of the year.

Peugeot is increasing its order portfolio by 42%, while maintaining its prices, its upmarket move and electrification strategy in a declining market. Peugeot is number one in sales in Spain and Portugal and improves its market share in France (+0.2 pt), Italy (+0.3 pt) and Austria (+0.2 pt). Peugeot is experiencing a lightning start of its new range of electrified passenger and commercial vehicles.

Citroën has launched its electrification offensive in 2020 with the mobility object Ami 100% ëlectric and models such as SUV C5 Aircross Hybrid, ë-Jumpy, ë-SpaceTourer and new ë-C4 100% ëlectric just revealed in June. Citroën has improved its market share in major countries such as Italy (+0.2pt), Spain (+0.2 pt) and Germany (+0.1 pt). The brand continues its offensive with a focus on online sales and major launches in the second half of 2020 including the renewal of its blockbuster C3.

DS Automobiles performance was in particular supported by new electrified models (33% of sales), and the brand is leader among the premium multi-energy brands with the lowest CO2 emissions. DS Automobiles market share increased by 0.4pt in Europe on its market, and reached a record market share in its first market, France (11.5%), where DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 3 CROSSBACK are on the podium.

Opel/Vauxhall reshaped its product portfolio to future-proof models and engines and achieved significant reductions of CO2 emissions, while experiencing an impact on sales due to the withdrawal of some high emitting CO2 models. On the other hand, the sales of the new line-up like the Grandland X and the new Corsa both also available in electrified versions showed a solid development despite the challenging market conditions in the first half of 2020. The same applies to LCV sales.

Middle East Africa: High agility and resilience for a strong market share increase

Despite strong headwinds due to the global pandemic and regional markets declining by 26.4%, Groupe PSA's overall sales remain ahead of 2019 and the regional market share increased by 46%.

Strong breakthroughs in market shares were achieved across the region, such as Turkey (+5.4pt), Egypt (+3.9pt), Morocco (+0.8pt) and the Group remains market leader in French overseas countries. The agility and dynamic demonstrated during the second quarter, the most impacted by Covid crisis, allowed the region to accelerate even more this growth, with a 9.1% market share during the past three months.

The production capacity of Kenitra plant, in Morocco, will be doubled to reach 200,000 vehicles as of September 2020.

China: the Group recovers from the COVID-19 and starts its New Energy Vehicles offensive

Although business in China has been greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis, the Group still pushes forward its NEV3 offensive as planned. The first Group NEV, the PEUGEOT e2008 was launched in China on May 20th, followed by the PEUGEOT 4008 PHEV4, 508L PHEV and CITROEN C5 Aircross Hybrid in the second half of 2020. DS Automobiles is committed to the Chinese market with its new business model and a new strategic plan is about to be released soon. DPCA has fully resumed its production since the end of March and its sales performance follows a good trend.

Latin America: contracting markets

In a region particularly hit by coronavirus crisis, with partial lockdowns still in force in many countries in July, Groupe PSA market share is above 3% for the second month in a row, with the second quarter 2020 higher than the first and higher than the second quarter 2019. It gained market shares in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. In Argentina, the Group maintained a double-digit market share (10%) and expects it to increase soon with the launch of the New PEUGEOT 208 to be produced in its Palomar plant, using the state of the art CMP global platform. Its LCV market share also increased in Latin America (to 3.5%), in particular in Brazil. DS Automobiles and Opel are improving their performances in the markets where they operate.

India Asia Pacific: increase in Group market share

Consolidated sales for the region followed the -27% downward market trend with a decline compared to the first semester 2019, while deliveries were down by only 14%, leading to a market share gain of +14%.

The recurring success in Japan continued with all three brands, most notably Citroën with C3 Aircross SUV, C5 Aircross SUV and Berlingo launch.

In India, Groupe PSA continues to prepare for the introduction of the Citroën Brand in the first semester 2021 with CITROEN C5 Aircross SUV, to be followed by new and disruptive Citroën models designed locally.

In ASEAN, market share also increased slightly compared to the first semester 2019 in difficult market conditions, with market share growth of both Peugeot and Citroën brands.

Eurasia: market shares up

While performance in the region was hit by the coronavirus crisis in the Q2, Group sales were up in Q1 and market shares increased by 0.2 pt in H1 (0.7% to 0.9%). The company increased its market share in all markets reaching 0.4% and 8.9% respectively in the two main countries Russia and Ukraine. All Peugeot, Citroën and Opel brands contributed to this good performance, particularly in Ukraine, while DS Automobiles just started to develop its business in Ukraine since H2 2019.

Group LCV sales increased with the PEUGEOT Traveller/Expert and CITROEN SpaceTourer/Jumpy. The Group recently relaunched the Opel brand in Russia, starting with the Zafira Life, Vivaro and Grandland X models.

CONSOLIDATED WORLD SALES (CWS) by region

Consolidated World Sales

Estimates Jun. 2019 Jun. 2020 Month YTD 2019 YTD 2020 YTD EUROPE 341 208 202 123 40,8% 1 678 126 884 526 47,3% PEUGEOT 136 553 93 960 31,2% 639 385 367 593 42,5% CITROEN 101 731 64 205 36,9% 455 855 252 694 44,6% DS 8 122 3 752 53,8% 28 801 17 388 39,6% OPEL VAUXHALL 94 802 40 206 57,6% 554 085 246 851 55,4% MIDDLE EAST AFRICA 16 558 14 844 10,4% 71 283 71 285 0,0% PEUGEOT 9 508 6 200 34,8% 39 930 32 048 19,7% CITROEN 4 655 4 334 6,9% 17 921 20 276 13,1% DS 361 36 90,0% 769 580 24,6% OPEL VAUXHALL 2 034 4 274 110,1% 12 663 18 381 45,2% LATIN AMERICA 12 910 5 826 54,9% 69 336 37 154 46,4% PEUGEOT 8 292 3 895 53,0% 41 518 23 162 44,2% CITROEN 4 474 1 856 58,5% 26 970 13 413 50,3% DS 64 40 37,5% 343 226 34,1% OPEL VAUXHALL 80 35 56,3% 505 353 30,1% CHINA 9 058 5 167 43,0% 59 534 22 412 62,4% PEUGEOT 4 160 2 600 37,5% 29 057 10 462 64,0% CITROEN 4 095 2 516 38,6% 28 757 11 837 58,8% DS 803 51 93,6% 1 615 113 93,0% INDIA ASIA PACIFIC 4 033 1 970 51,2% 18 279 11 864 35,1% PEUGEOT 3 057 1 393 54,4% 13 474 8 740 35,1% CITROEN 1 000 435 56,5% 4 009 2 586 35,5% DS 93 109 17,2% 575 472 17,9% OPEL VAUXHALL -117 33 128,2% 24 66 175,0% EURASIA 1 367 1 639 19,9% 6 404 6 014 6,1% PEUGEOT 740 974 31,6% 3 698 3 216 13,0% CITROEN 575 483 16,0% 2 522 2 297 8,9% DS 6 6 0,0% 9 34 277,8% OPEL VAUXHALL 46 176 282,6% 175 467 166,9% Total Consolidated World Sales 385 134 231 567 39,9% 1 902 962 1 033 253 47,5% PEUGEOT 162 310 109 022 32,8% 767 062 445 221 42,0% CITROEN 116 530 73 827 36,6% 536 034 303 101 43,5% DS 9 449 3 994 57,7% 32 217 18 813 41,6% OPEL VAUXHALL 96 845 44 724 53,8% 567 649 266 118 53,1% * Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Mo

1 7 100% electric vehicles: Peugeot e-208, e-2008, e-Traveller and e-Expert, Citroën ë-SpaceTourer and ë-Jumpy, DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, Opel Corsa-e, Vivaro-e and Zafira-e Life and 6 PHEV: Peugeot 3008 HYBRID and HYBRID4, 508 HYBRID, 508 SW HYBRID, Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4, Opel Grandland X Hybrid4

2 All-electric or plug-in hybrid

3 NEV: New Energy Vehicle

4 PHEV: Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

