MISSION's wide-ranging activities, efficient ability to work remotely and close, long-standing client relationships has enabled it to weather the COVID-19 crisis in relatively good shape. It has continued to win new business and run assignments throughout. Lower revenues as clients pulled or postponed campaigns mean a H120 loss of c £2.2m, but we expect this to be more than recouped in H220. A mix of entrepreneurialism and collaboration makes the post-COVID-19 outlook attractive, but this is not currently fully reflected in the share price.

