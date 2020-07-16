Shippeo, the European leader in Real-Time Transportation Visibility solutions, announced today record growth in the first half of 2020. The company's subscription revenue grew 204% year-on-year despite Covid-19's global economic impact. It now has the fastest-growing customer base in Europe as businesses seek expertise on end-to-end supply chain visibility and resiliency within Europe's complex market. "Visibility platforms are an obvious solution for enhancing supply chain capabilities," says Shippeo COO Lucien Besse, "since they avoid capital expenditure and integrate with existing systems, unlocking hidden value."

Since January, Shippeo has welcomed several large international brands, including Europe's largest retailer for pet supplies Fressnapf, European leader in industrial engineering and personal protective equipment Rubix, the largest company specializing in the production of fruit juices in Europe Eckes Granini, and Thyssenkrupp Materials France. Many of Europe's leading logistics providers are also choosing Shippeo's visibility platform, including Serbian Milsped Group, Dutch Ewals Cargo Care and Redspher. Recently, the company announced partnerships with TMS provider Alpega and leading 4PL services provider 4flow.

It's Shippeo's unique approach, capabilities and solution quality that appear to be winning customers over according to Besse, adding that "Shippeo's teams work really hard to provide the best solution on the market. We offer a best-in-market ETA prediction in terms of accuracy and reliability as well as more granular multimodal tracking, right down to handling unit and goods levels, which supports all modes of transport including ocean, road, LTL, FTL and last mile. Our new mobile app introduces a range of functionality, from parcel and pallet scanning through to eBill of Lading (eCMR)." To date, Shippeo has achieved 98% in carrier satisfaction for their onboarding experience, which Besse attributes to their powerful Onboarding Automation Center. "It makes the whole process effortless for shippers and extremely simple for carriers."

CEO Pierre Khoury is also proud that Shippeo has added 33 new team members since January. "We've been fortunate to be able to grow our talented team despite Covid, and we remain laser-focused on delivering our promises to customers," says Khoury, adding that Shippeo has 40 open positions and a great pipeline of product enhancements underway.

