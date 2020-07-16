Cashforce, a 'next-generation' cash forecasting working capital analytics company and TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), a leading bank connectivity payments provider, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance. This collaboration provides a unique solution for corporates requiring a rich cash forecasting and payment experience with seamless integration to their banks and their enterprise systems such as ERP and TMS.

With universal ERP connectivity a common strength, the pairing of Cashforce's strength in cash forecast modelling and working capital analytics together with TIS' global bank connectivity and payment capability provides corporations a highly flexible solution to adapt to treasury's changing needs.

"We are very pleased to form this partnership with TIS," said Nicolas Christiaen, CEO of Cashforce. "Cashforce is unique given its ability to combine working capital analytics with sophisticated (AI-powered) cash forecasting. Partnering with TIS compliments our best of breed approach. The end-to-end solution of our combined products provides a seamless experience from the discovery phase, through implementation to support; exactly the level of integration our clients and prospects are looking for."

Joerg Wiemer, CEO and co-founder of TIS, is excited about the partnership: "TIS is leading the market in providing frictionless, cloud-based payment solutions to corporate and medium-sized enterprises. I am excited about our new partnership with Cashforce as we continue to follow our best-of-breed ecosystem strategy in cash management. Our API connectivity with Cashforce will bring integration and customer experience to the next level."

About Cashforce

Cashforce is a 'next-generation' Cash Forecasting Working Capital Analytics platform, focused on analytics, automation and integration. Cashforce connects the Treasury department with other finance business departments by offering full transparency into its cash flow drivers, accurate automated cash flow forecasting and treasury reporting. The platform is unique in its category because of the seamless integration with numerous ERPs banking systems, the ability to drill down to transaction level details, and the intelligent AI-based simulation engine that enables multiple cash flow scenarios, forecasts impact analysis.

Cashforce is a global company with offices in Antwerp, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London New York and provides cash visibility to multinational corporates across various industries in over 120 countries worldwide.

About TIS:

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of "Europe's Fastest Growing Companies" for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.

Your world of Payments. ONE Login.

https://www.tis.biz

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005374/en/

Contacts:

Cashforce

Benjamin Bergers benjamin.bergers@cashforce.com

+32 479 66 27 21

Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH

Liang Fang liang.fang@tis.biz

Altrottstrasse 31

69190 Walldorf