

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Peugeot S.A. or Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) reported Thursday that worldwide sales volume for the first half declined 45.7 percent to 1.03 million units from last year's 1.90 million units.



Total Peugeot brand sales volume for the first half declined 42 percent to 445, 221 units from 767 062 units a year ago. Citroën brand volume fell 43.5 percent to 303, 101 units.



Opel Vauxhall volume was down 53.1 percent from last year to 266,118 units.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEUGEOT-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de