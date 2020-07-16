Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 16
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 15 July 2020 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 50.67p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 52.67p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 110.64p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 111.03p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
16 July 2020