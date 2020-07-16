Investis Digital Announces Investis Digital Live

Scalable solution manages webcasts and virtual events cost-effectively and securely for global businesses

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, today announced the rebranding and enhancement of its webcasting and virtual events solution as Investis Digital Live. Through a combination of proprietary technology and dedicated professionals, Investis Digital Live helps more than 750 enterprises a year manage webcasts and virtual events cost-effectively and securely.

"The rebranding and relaunch of Investis Digital Live marks a step change in the range of solutions we are offering as well as the types of events we are now supporting" said Adrian Goodliffe, Senior Managing Director, Europe. "Many businesses have increased their use of collaboration tools such as Teams and Zoom to manage basic communications needs, and alongside that, we are seeing an increased demand for solutions to support large-scale events. Investis Digital Live is a secure and scalable platform that supports audiences of several thousands of users, and that is available through a managed service delivery model."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Investis Digital continues to partner with many companies, including Dominos, Prudential and Homebase, to bring effective and engaging communications to their audiences. These events have included internal town halls, business updates for external partners, quarterly and annual results for investors and e-learning events for employees.

Launch of Connect.ID Virtual Event Platform

To enhance Investis Digital Live, the company unveiled the Connect.ID Virtual Event Platform. Its packaged, scalable and secure solution that supports live and virtual events can be configured in as little as two weeks. It provides a number of capabilities such as:

A single point of registration and sign-in that complies with GDPR regulations

A compelling user experience with simultaneous live and interactive presentations; pre-recorded on-demand content and downloadable resources

Collaboration features such as audience Q&A, live polls, broadcast alerts, and slide synchronisation - all fully responsive to desktop or mobile devices

Custom content that you can develop to create additional 'rooms' or to support unique requirements

Additionally, this solution provides users with comprehensive live and on-demand analytics accessible 24/7. Data points include who watched the live event and what content they engaged with.

David Corchado, Investis Digital Chief Technology Officer, said, "What sets us apart is our ability to provide top-notch user experience without compromising on engineering standards and security. Leveraging our Connect.ID technology within Investis Digital Live, clients are getting a trusted partner who shares a commitment to creating flawless events."

Investis Digital maintains ISMS 27001& ISO 9001 certifications and its technology is approved and used by many of the most security-conscious organizations in the world, including banks and defense businesses, such as Prudential, RBS, Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content, we tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message. We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service. We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service has allowed us to build trusted relationships with more than 1,600 global companies, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Groupon. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com

