AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE (CEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2020 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE DEALING DATE: 15/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 222.6002 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11446792 CODE: CEU ISIN: LU1681042609 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU Sequence No.: 76028 EQS News ID: 1094965 End of Announcement EQS News Service

