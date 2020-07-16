Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.07.2020

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
16.07.20
11:13 Uhr
6,500 Euro
+0,024
+0,37 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2020 | 11:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2020 Second Quarter financial results on July 30, 2020


London, July 16, 2020

CNH Industrial.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20200716_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q2_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c08bfdd-476d-4215-bc4b-9441c8f0ee62)
