passport technology: Passport Technology Signs Cash Casino Calgary and Cash Casino Red Deer and Introduces New POSpod Self-Service Kiosks

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / ?????Passport Technology, the leading provider of casino cash access services internationally, now provides cash and cashless services to over 50 percent of Alberta casinos with the launch of ACM OwlTM solutions at Cash Casino Calgary and Cash Casino Red Deer. Passport Technology's self-service platform delivers maximum cash to the casino floor, operational efficiencies to the casino, and numerous social responsibility features. It also provides social distancing measures within COVID-19 planning criteria through self-service kiosk technology.

Passport Technology's CashValet PCI-DSS Level 1, P2PE-certified solution, and cloud-based application facilitates immediate and maximum approval amounts and supports real-time reporting of the transaction cycle while providing casino guests with an enhanced experience including dynamic fee structures, free play credits, self-exclusion options, and numerous security and regulatory compliance features. Passport's POSpod® kiosks are custom-built with the latest peripherals to meet the demands of the high-traffic casino environment while deploying a best-in-class user interface custom-developed by market and customer. The POSpod® line of self-service kiosks includes freestanding, countertop, and the new mobile cashier enhancement, all of which provide the Patron and Operator the same experience and feature functionality. ACM OwlTM technology provides industry-leading ATM services combining transaction speed, maximum throughput, local support, and a truly elegant design.

"We're excited to collaborate with Cash Casino Calgary and Red Deer," states Kurt Sullivan, President of Passport Technology. "Passport's suite of products and solutions are secure, robust, and promote responsible gaming while delivering maximum funds to the casino floor. We look forward to contributing towards the overall success of Cash Casino with the installation of ACM OwlTM during our long-term engagement and providing guests in Alberta with the best possible experience."

On June 25, Passport announced an agreement to be acquired by Australis Capital Inc., leveraging Passport's international footprint in brick-and-mortar casinos with Australis' Cocoon Technology serving cannabis dispensaries in North America and Australis' Paytron Merchant Services. The full announcement is available at https://ausa-corp.com/news/australis-capital-announces-expansion-of-fintech-platform-to-include-gaming-through-proposed-acquisition-of-passport-technology-and-private-placement-of-units.

About Passport

Passport Technology, Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based products and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's portfolio includes attended payment kiosks, cash access systems, server and web-based analytic technology, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and services in over 70 casino properties internationally.

Passport Technology is recognized as the winner of the Global Regulatory Awards 2018 and 2019 Compliance Payment Service or Solution Provider of the Year.

About Cash Casinos

Cash Casino operates casinos in Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta, with over 1,000 slot machines and 35 table games. Cash Casinos was recently acquired and is undergoing a transformation to position it as a high-growth, best-in-class operator of casinos.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

Press Contact:

Max Aceituno,

Chief Marketing Officer

Passport Technology Inc.

max@passporttechnology.com??

SOURCE: Passport Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597689/Passport-Technology-Signs-Cash-Casino-Calgary-and-Cash-Casino-Red-Deer-and-Introduces-New-POSpod-Self-Service-Kiosks