Exploris Aquarium, SEA LIFE London Aquarium, and the Vancouver Aquarium are among the hundreds of Zoos and Aquariums supported by this initiative.

Piscine Energetics, a Canadian technology company that transforms an invasive shrimp species (Mysis Shrimp) in British Columbia into sustainable fish food, announces today the expansion of the Save Your Aquarium Campaign to support every Zoo and Aquarium in the United Kingdom. The campaign is an initiative that aims to rally the millions of people who visit zoos and aquariums worldwide to support these institutions that have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Save Your Aquarium campaign has already rolled out across Canada and the United States.

"Our revenue has dropped dramatically with the COVID-19 pandemic, but our food costs haven't; the animals still need to be fed. The Save Your Aquarium campaign has helped the Vancouver Aquarium maneuver through these tough times," says Lee Newman, Curator of the Vancouver Aquarium in British Columbia, Canada.

"The British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums report that over 30 million visitors annually visit zoos and aquariums in the United Kingdom. These institutions are now facing challenging budget cuts, with reduced resources whilst trying to maintain a healthy environment for their animals," said Nuri Fisher, President of Piscine Energetics. "We created the Save Your Aquarium Campaign to help alleviate some of the financial burdens by giving these visitors another way to help support their favourite institution."

'Save Your Aquarium' is a buy one, give one initiative. Individuals and organizations can support the dietary requirements of the animals at their favorite Zoo or Aquarium and reduce the financial burden by purchasing a bucket of Piscine Energetics fish food for the institution of their choice. Piscine Energetics will then match the purchase with a second bucket of feed for the institution selected free of charge.

How it works:

Visit www.saveyouraquarium.com/europe/ Select your favourite institution and follow the prompts to complete your purchase. Piscine Energetics will take care of the rest.

"Without the income from ticket sales, we have relied on monetary reserves to feed and provide care for our animals. Companies like Piscine Energetics have recognized the extreme pressure we face and are providing a lifeline to help aquariums through the pandemic. The Save Your Aquarium campaign is a fantastic initiative that's giving our local community the opportunity to help us by providing us with high quality, nutritious food for our fish," says Peter Williams, Senior Aquarist at the Exploris Aquarium in Portaferry. "This small gesture of support is a way for the public to show their acknowledgment of the hard work aquarium keepers around the world have done to keep the animals in their care happy and healthy."

The Save Your Aquarium campaign is open to the public and will run indefinitely. Visit www.saveyouraquarium.com/europe to support the campaign.

