

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense conglomerate Boeing Co. (BA) said it has been awarded a $916 million contract extension by National Aeronautics and Space Administration or NASA to support the International Space Station's (ISS) orbiting laboratory through September of 2024.



Under the contract valued at about $225 million annually, Boeing would provide engineering support services, resources, and personnel for activities aboard the ISS and manage many of the station's systems.



Work would be done at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston; the John F. Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida; and Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, as well as other locations around the world.



Congress, NASA and its international partners have agreed to extend ISS operations to at least 2024, as recent structural analysis shows that the spacecraft continues to be safe and mission-capable, the company said.



John Mulholland, Boeing vice president and program manager for the ISS, said:



'As the International Space Station marks its 20th year of human habitation, Boeing continues to enhance the utility and livability of the orbiting lab we built for NASA decades ago.'



