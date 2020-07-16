Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 274.2956 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2697146 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 76061 EQS News ID: 1095083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2020 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)