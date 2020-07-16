Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2020 / 11:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.576 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 234000 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 76114 EQS News ID: 1095195 End of Announcement EQS News Service

