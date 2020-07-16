Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2020 / 11:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.8341 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1296200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 76119 EQS News ID: 1095205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 16, 2020 05:50 ET (09:50 GMT)