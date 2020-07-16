Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2020 / 11:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 125.539 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96218 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 76155 EQS News ID: 1095287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2020 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)