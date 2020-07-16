Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 15-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 266.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.91p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.58p