

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer prices fell for the third straight month in June, but at a softer pace, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.6 percent decrease in May.



Transportation costs declined 6.2 percent annually in June.



Prices for clothing and footwear decreased 2.1 percent and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels fell 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, same as in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

