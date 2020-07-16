

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.63 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $5.61 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $4.45 billion or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $18.34 billion from $20.56 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.45 Bln. vs. $6.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q2): $18.34 Bln vs. $20.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $7.95



