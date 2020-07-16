Beta Glucans Market on Impressive Growth Trajectory, Sales Sustained by Immunity Boosting Nutraceuticals - Future Market Insights

Beta-glucans product manufacturers continue to invest resources in the development of offerings aimed towards preventive healthcare applications, to sustain demand during the covid-19 crisis

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / The beta-glucans market is expected to rise at a promising 7% CAGR between 2015 and 2025. The ongoing coronavirus crisis has resulted in greater demand for immunity boosting dietary supplements. Further, reduced consumption of seafood, poultry, and meat products, and demand for functional foods will support the sales of beta-glucans products for the foreseeable future.

"Players in the food and beverage industry are incorporating beta glucans in their formulations to leverage new trends in health and fitness. The use of beta glucans sources such as select algae and seaweed species will aid in product differentiation and the diversification of product portfolios. Such trends will bolster the consumption of beta glucan in the years ahead," says the FMI analyst.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-489

Beta-Glucans Market - Primary Takeaways

Cereals are a popular source of beta glucans in food products, owing to widespread applications in functional foods.

Soluble beta glucans variants are expected to witness rapid growth, supported by better digestibility characteristics.

Beverage applications contribute significantly to revenue, aided by consumer demand for health supplement products.

Beta-Glucans Market - Growth Factors

Rising adoption of beta glucans in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations are key growth factors.

Changing consumer bias towards natural nutrition products against synthetic options bolsters sales.

Rising manufacturer awareness about beta-glucans extraction, sourcing, processing, and harvesting processes aids market growth.

Beta-Glucans Market - Major Constraints

Availability of substitutes such as guar gum, which are used as immunomodulators hinder beta-glucans applications.

Widespread availability of spurious, counterfeit products hurts market prospects.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis is generating lucrative opportunities in the beta glucans industry. Consumers are more willing to spend on preventive healthcare solutions for the covid-19 virus through the consumption of immunity boosting, beta-glucans infused supplement formulations. E-commerce channels of distributors will also aid market growth through and after the pandemic.

Request special price for this report to our sales executive@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-489

Competition Landscape

The beta-glucans market comprises players including but not limited to Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods plc, Biothera the Immune Health Company, and Ceapro Inc. Market players are seeking strategic collaborations and new product launches to expand geographic presence. For instance, Singapore based Avida Health has launched chocolate based functional foods with beta glucan for kids aimed for boosting immunity.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on beta-glucans market. The market is broken down in terms of source (cereals, yeast, and others), functionality (soluble beta-glucan and insoluble beta-glucan), and application (food & beverages, bakery products, health & dietary supplements, dairy & frozen products, cosmetics & personal care, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and MEA).

20% of Businesses are Already on COVID-19 Recovery Path. When are you Starting Yours? Let FMI's consultants help you https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/353033

Explore Future Market Insights Coverage of the Food and Beverages Industry

GCC Functional Food Market: Find insights on the GCC functional food market with segment analysis, statistics, influencing factors, players and key strategies adopted by market players for a 10-year forecast period.

Natural Food Colors Market: FMI's report on the global natural food colors market offers details on the market between2018-2028. The study covers influencers, revenue sources, market leaders, and strategies.

Stevia Market: Get an in-depth analysis on the stevia market with insights on growth levers, opportunities, policies, restraints, regional markets and market leaders.

About Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the experienced research team at FMI helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of more than thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has studied the food and beverages sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/beta-glucans-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/beta-glucans-market-forecast

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597712/Beta-Glucans-Market-on-Impressive-Growth-Trajectory-Sales-Sustained-by-Immunity-Boosting-Nutraceuticals--Future-Market-Insights