PR Newswire
16.07.2020
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 16

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

16 July 2020

On 24 June 2020, the Company issued a Circular and convening a General Meeting of the Company.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Circular which is available on the Company's website:

https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/

The Board announces that, at the General Meeting held at 11.55 am today at 12a Princes Gate Mews, London, SW7 2PS, all resolutions were passed. The votes were all cast by proxy due to restrictions in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total number of proxy votes cast in relation to each Resolution was as follows:

ResolutionVotes forVotes againstVotes at Chairman's discretionShares marked as votes withheld / abstentions
Resolution 1 (Ordinary resolution) - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities3,845,198410,8821,0254,349
Resolution 2 (Special resolution) - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares3,835,383421,4981,0253,548
Resolution 3 (Ordinary resolution) - To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of any issue & approve the issue to the Related Party on the 12th February 20203,836,681416,2761,0257,472

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Enquiries: M&L Capital Management Ltd ir@mlcapman.com

END.

