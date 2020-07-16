

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daily coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new high on Wednesday, a day after reaching the previous highest.



Also, the country witnessed a steep rise in daily deaths - 1804, the highest in nearly two months. This takes the nation's total COVID-19 casualties to 137419.



As per Johns Hopkins University's latest data, total infections in the country are just short of hitting 3.5 million after reporting 67,824 additional cases in the last 24 hours.



The outbreak is surging beyond control in more than 40 states, and three of them - Alabama, Arizona and Idaho set single-day death records.



Officials across the country have tightened restrictions.



Meanwhile, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first U.S. Governor to have infected by the deadly bug.



U.S. infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said in an interview that he believes the country will have a vaccine by the end of the year.



Following is the latest state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions.



New York (32427 deaths, 404006 infections), New Jersey (15634 deaths, 176278 infections), Michigan (6330 deaths, 78913 infections), Massachusetts (8368 deaths, 112347 infections), Louisiana (3461 deaths, 84131 infections), Illinois (7427 deaths, 157825 infections), Pennsylvania (6957 deaths, 102269 infections), California (7375 deaths, 354885 infections), Connecticut (4380 deaths, 47636 infections), Texas (3510 deaths, 291281 infections), Georgia (3091 deaths, 127838 infections), Virginia (1992 deaths, 73527 infections), Maryland (3341 deaths, 75016 infections), Florida (4521 deaths, 301810 infections), Indiana (2785 deaths, 53370 infections), Ohio (3075 deaths, 69311 infections), Colorado (1744 deaths, 38137 infections), Minnesota (1558 deaths, 43742 infections), Arizona (2434 deaths, 131354 infections) Washington (1421 deaths, 43046 infections), North Carolina (1589 deaths, 91837 infections), Mississippi (1290 deaths, 38567 infections), Tennessee (783 deaths, 69061 infections), Alabama (1211 deaths and 59067 infections) and Missouri (1119 deaths, 30057 infections).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de