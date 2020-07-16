

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results on Thursday, medical devices and healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (ABT) forecast fiscal 2020 earnings per share from continuing operations of at least $2.00, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of at least $3.25.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.84 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



