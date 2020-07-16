Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.07.2020 | 14:04
Paul Greensmith Joins SHL as Chief Financial Officer

Former Chief Financial Officer of Gravity Media Brings Valuable Private Equity Experience to SHL Leadership Team

LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL, the market leader in talent innovation, announced today that Paul Greensmith has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in SHL's London headquarters.

Paul Greensmith, SHL CFO

Mr. Greensmith brings broad experience, including success in private equity-backed businesses in B2B software and services, healthcare, technology and media sectors, including Priory Group, NetNames, and most recently Gravity Media. SHL is owned by London-based Exponent Private Equity LLC.

"Paul has diverse skills and is a reliable and engaging financial professional," said Andy Bradshaw, SHL CEO. "He has demonstrated strong, recognized ability in working with private equity owners as well as in publicly traded companies. He is widely known as a trusted advisor across all functions of the business and he will be a great asset to SHL's leadership team."

Mr. Greensmith has a variety of skills across diverse industries as well as significant M&A and financing experience in European and global markets. Alongside his qualifications in finance, he holds a degree in economics from the University of Durham and is a qualified accountant.

About SHL
SHL exists to help you win. At a time of unprecedented change, we provide deep people insights to predict and drive performance.

Our world-class talent solutions empower leaders and their teams to make unbiased decisions throughout the employee journey. With 40+ years of talent expertise, cutting-edge assessment science and more than 45 billion data points, we have an unparalleled view of the workforce. SHL partners with organizations of all sizes - from start-ups to multinational firms - worldwide to deliver proven business results from people investments. www.shl.com

Contact
Kristina Iniguez
PR@shl.com

SHL Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1215073/Paul_Greensmith_pic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997807/SHL_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
