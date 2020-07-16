The Pandemic Proof Industry Wall Street Can't Ignore

FN Media Group Presents Financialmorningpost.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the global sports betting industry, where merger mania is creating resilient gaming powerhouses. And as sportsbooks are still pulling in tens of millions of dollars every month during the pandemic, one off-the-radar consolidation play offers some real opportunities. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI), Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTCPK: PDYPY), Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM).



The first phase of the growing online gaming and sports betting industry was all about getting the tech right. The second phase is about bringing it all together. A pioneer early entrant leader in sports betting technology is hitting Phase II hard, with major acquisitions.



FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FANS) (FUNFF) launched on the Canadian Securities Exchange on May 5, just two months after scooping up UK-based McBookie--a profitable white-label sportsbook that has seen $350 million (CAD) in betting volume since inception, and now it's hungry for more M&A.



Now, FansUnite's latest merger announcement with Canadian esports darling Askott Entertainment will give it new B2C betting platforms and over 300,000 registered members as a combined entity.



The company has been building an international infrastructure behind the scenes that looks to seamlessly connect the world's leading gaming platforms through new, cutting-edge technology.



Here are 5 reasons why you should keep an eye on the budding online gaming industry:



#1 Gilt-Edged Mergers



Global betting and gaming leader William Hilla British bookmaker--has been snapping up key American sportsbook assets left and right, including Nevada bookmaker CG Technology in November.



Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)--another dominant British bookmaker--just completed a $12.2-billion takeover of The Stars Group, creating the world's largest online gaming company and huge market share in the US, UK and Australia.



The Stars Group scooped up by Flutter, has been on its own M&A trajectory since 2014, when it acquired the parent company of PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker, followed by its acquisition of UK-focused Sky Betting & Gaming in 2018 as well as Australian online sports betting business BetEasy in December 2019.



After Flutter, Eldorado Resorts (ERI) announced its own mega-merger with industry giant Caesar's Entertainment (CZR). Just two weeks ago, Caesar's announced that it will be accepting Eldorado's massive $18 billion offer, receiving the go ahead from the Federal Trade Commission just a few days later. "We are delighted to announce the FTC's approval of our planned Merger with Caesars, which is expected to create the largest owner and operator of U.S. gaming assets," noted Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg.



And right in the thick of the COVID pandemic, giant DraftKings is merging with Diamond Eagle, a special purpose acquisition company, as well as SBTech, a back-end technology provider. DraftKings' stock has nearly tripled since the merger, taking its valuation to $12.7B less than two months since the event.



The M&A strategy is a tried-and-proven model in this industry. And FansUnite (FANS) (FUNFF) is right on the merger money with its own acquisition fast-track.



In March, the company acquired UK-based McBookie, a white-label sportsbook that offers sports, casino and virtual games wagers to its approximately 10,000 active members. McBookie has garnered over $100 (USD) million in betting volume through its system over the past three years. Now, it's acquiring something much, much bigger: Canadian esports giant Askott Entertainment--a key player that has been working closely with Tier 1 partners since 2013.



The deal will give the combined entity four live B2C platforms that have generated over CAD$350 million in wagers since inception and over 300,000 registered members--and counting. It will also give FansUnite four B2B contracts, with two live already and generating revenue with leading esports companies.



The deal also puts two esports-themed casino games under the FansUnite umbrella--both of which will be released this year on multiple casino games aggregators. And more games are in development, with applications already completed for B2C and B2B gaming licenses and licenses expected to receive in the next few weeks from the Malta Gaming Authority.



Askott was the first to launch a daily fantasy site dedicated to esports. It was the first esports betting brand to receive an Isle of Man back in 2017.



Now, FansUnite is growing from global esports tech leader to a much bigger offering that rounds in traditional sports and casinos for the most complete iGaming solution out there--and it's eyeing a much bigger market.



#2 This Industry Thrives, No Matter What



FansUnite (FANS:CN) has a consolidation plan at prime time for an industry on a fast-track legalization push to grab a share of up to $2 trillion in betting revenues up for grabs. And this is an industry that is not only immune to this crisis but thriving on it.



As it turns out, sports betting powerhouses don't even need the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. New online platforms are offering bets on just about anything you can think of--from online gaming and virtual sports to award shows and reality TV shows. Because of its fantastic flexibility, sportsbooks are still pulling in tens of millions of dollars every month. Covid-19 has done nothing to slow it.



Take Penn National Gaming (PENN), for example. The company dropped to $7.89 in mid-March but has skyrocketed back near its all-time high, sitting in the $30 range currently. That's a 280% gain in just a few short months. This jump was largely due to its timely $163 million bet on Barstool Sports which boasts an audience of younger, and more tech-savvy gamblers.



Industry veteran MGM International (MGM) has also seen a sharp uptick in its share price after bottoming out in March. While the over-100% rise in its share price can be attributed to Las Vegas' reopening, it is impossible to ignore the importance of its online sports-betting platform. While it's Vegas resorts have hit a setback with the resurgence of COVID-19, its online business has only benefitted.



#3 The Floodgates Are Open



FansUnite's merger-mania timing is spot on for another reason, too: The floodgates have finally opened with the removal of various regulatory hurdles.



In 2018, the US Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling wherein it struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) of 1992. Now, nearly two years after the shackles were removed, ~75% of US states have introduced legislation to legalize sports wagering, with sports betting legal in one form or the other in 24 states.



In the U.K. where sports betting has been legal for years, nearly half of the population partakes in activity on a regular basis.



#4 Tech Is Blossoming



This industry is all about the tech, and this is where "bookies" become digital gods.



FansUnite (FANS) (FUNFF) will offer a broad range of match offerings, pre-match and live markets as well as live match streams. But it's a future-facing solution that targets the entire industry, offering Tier 1 players increased regulatory certainty, transparency and significant cost savings for both operators and consumers.



FANS has its own proprietary sportsbook as well as a full-service white label solution aimed at taking in other sports books through the integration of cutting-edge technologies and business growth opportunities, both launching later this year.



This unique white label tech model means that FansUnite is not tying itself to just one market, but rather is looking to quickly seize opportunities wherever and whenever they arise around the world. McBookie alone has had annual betting volume through its system of about $33M over the past three years.



FANS is still hot on the acquisition track, and based on McBookie alone, a couple more similar acquisitions and FansUnite is aiming at volumes in excess of $100M per year, probably in less than 3 years.



McBookie is based in Scotland where it now operates under a sub-license granted by the UK Gambling Commission. Its users are able to settle any betting disputes through the IBAS, a U.K.-based third-party independent arbitrator whose rulings are binding on registered operators up to the tune of £10,000. McBookie withdrawals take, on average, two days. After completing the acquisition of Askott, the new entity has applied for and will likely receive two gaming licenses from Malta: One for the B2B arm and another for B2C.



#5 A Global Market



FansUnite (FANS) (FUNFF) is perfectly positioned to capitalize on these huge markets since it not only offers online sports betting to the UK market--one of the biggest sports betting capitals in the world-- but also because it provides technology solutions, products and services to the entire global gaming and entertainment communities.



FANS has assembled a Board of Directors and management team with decades of experience in traditional sportsbook management, casino, data, and executive responsibilities--and with the Askott acquisition, they've just doubled up on these big names, bringing their years of experience in the industry to over 100, so it's safe to say they know what they are doing. The end goal is to be the next DraftKings or Stars Group--only higher-tech.



It's a small-cap entry point with tremendous opportunity in an industry that is bursting at the seams, hotter-than-hot with M&A, defying any risk--including a pandemic--that the world can throw at it, and ready more than ever for transparency.



By. Sally Dobson

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the satisfaction of the conditions precedent and subsequent consummation of the Askott transaction; expanded consumer base, business base ,offerings and gaming licenses; the growth of the online gambling market; its plan to grow by acquisition; the combined companies' ability to scale its platforms, to enter into new and emerging international gaming markets, to capture the growing demand of gamblers and to become a global gaming leader; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the combined company; the company's ability to become one of Canada's leading gaming companies; the ability to launch a proprietary sportsbook as well as a full-service white label solution aimed at taking in other sports books in the coming year; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Matters that may affect the outcome of these forward looking statements include that gaming may not turn out to have as large a market as thought or be as lucrative as thought as a result of competition or other factors; FANS may not be able to offer a competitive product or scale up as thought because of consumer tastes for its online product, lack of capital, lack of facilities, regulatory compliance requirements or lack of suitable employees or contacts; FANS's intellectual property rights applications may not be granted and even if granted, may not adequately protect FANS' intellectual property rights; risk factors for the online sports gaming industry in general also affect FANS including without limitation the following: competitors may offer better terms to potential M&A acquisition targets, or no such target may actually be acquired even if agreements are signed; competitors may offer better online gaming products luring away FANS's customers; technology changes rapidly in the gaming and esports business and if FANS fails to anticipate or successfully implement new technologies or adopt new business strategies, technologies or methods, the quality, timeliness and competitiveness of its products and services may suffer; FANS may experience security breaches and cyber threats; regulators may impose significant hurdles to online gaming companies; FANS may not receive applied for gaming licenses; FANS's business could be adversely affected if consumer protection, data privacy and security practices are not adequate, or perceived as being inadequate, to prevent data breaches, or by the application of consumer protection and data privacy laws generally; the products or services FANS distributes through its platform may contain defects, which could adversely affect FANS' reputation. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Financialmorningpost.com, Joint Salty Holdings Corp., and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively, "we" or the "Company") has been paid by the profiled company to disseminate this communication. In this case the Company has been paid by FansUnite seven thousand US dollars per month on a 12 months contract for market awareness including postings and articles. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. We have been compensated by FansUnite to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for FANS. Financialmorningpost.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of FANS. The profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of FinancialMorningPost.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of FinancialMorningPost.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of FinancialMorningPost.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits similar to those discussed.

DISCLAIMER: Financialmorningpost.com (FMP) is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Financialmorningpost.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Financialmorningpost.com are solely those of Financialmorningpost.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:



e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611