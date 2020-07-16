Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

The healthcare sector is ever-changing and evolving. While that is challenging, the growth of the sector causes the growth of opportunities. One such opportunity lies in diversification. It is important to focus on activities beyond core functions to open new avenues of revenue and profits. Healthcare industry research by experts at Infiniti shows that healthcare organizations that have invested in diversification into other industry sectors are gaining stronger returns when compared to competitors who are yet to diversify. To help better understand the importance of diversification of healthcare, our experts have listed the key reasons that it is vital to diversify for healthcare companies.

"Considering the rising pressure on traditional businesses, healthcare executives should strongly take into account the advantages of strategic diversification in areas where their core can give them an inherent advantage," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Diversification of healthcare is a bold and challenging move. However, it has also proven to be highly beneficial. Infiniti's research experts highlight key benefits of investing into healthcare diversification:

Due to the expected growth of the healthcare industry, companies can further accelerate growth by diversifying into non-core areas of healthcare.

Investors regard healthcare industry growth as a means to gain high value revenue streams

If managed properly, diversification can protect core businesses, by supporting core functions

